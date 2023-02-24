Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies, And Forecast To 2030

The electronic shelf label market size was valued at $624.70 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.70% from 2019 to 2026. The electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used for displaying product pricing on shelves. It utilizes wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR268

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Electronic display modules are basically attached to the front edge of retail shelving. The automatic updating of product pricing is done whenever a price is changed from a central control server. These labels eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and display reliable pricing to the customers. The ESL system has a wide range of applications in various stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others. The electronic shelf label market is highly competitive, and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition.

For instance, in January 2019, SES-imagotag established partnership with Ossia to develop wireless charging smart digital labels. Wireless charging is a key enabler for an extensive use of retail IoT solutions such as smart electronic shelf labels. Label lifetimes can expand their capacity of coin cell batteries through wireless power. The trending automation in retail industry is the key factor that drives the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Moreover, the necessity for more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels fuels the market growth. In addition, increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning due to the utilization of electronic shelf label boost the market growth.

However, high installation and infrastructure cost restrain the market growth. Moreover, low return on investment is also expected to hamper the growth of the electronic shelf label market. The electronic shelf label market is segmented based on product type, component, communication technology, store type, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper. By component, it is divided into displays, batteries, transceiver, microprocessors, and others. Based on communication technology, it is segmented into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and others. By store type, it is classified into hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS – Pricer – Displaydata – E Ink Holdings – Samsung Electro- Mechanic – Diebold Nixdorf – Altieer – SES-imagotag – Clearink Display – Opticon Sensors Europe – NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR268

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE – LCD – Segmented E-Paper – Full-Graphic E-Paper

BY COMPONENT – Displays – Batteries – Transceiver – Microprocessors – Others

BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY – Radio Frequency – Infrared – Near Field Communication – Others

BY STORE TYPE – Hypermarkets – Supermarkets – Non-Food Retail Stores – Specialty Stores – Others

BY REGION – North America o U.S. o Mexico o Canada – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o South Korea o Singapore o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

Request full Report : –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR268

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com

Procurement Software Market

IoT Gateway Market

OSINT Market