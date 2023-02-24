Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan county teaches how to catch iguanas

Course graduates will be paid according to size of animals they catch

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/24 19:40
Chiayi County is teaching volunteers how to catch iguanas. (CNA, Chiayi County Government photo)

Chiayi County is teaching volunteers how to catch iguanas. (CNA, Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi County is launching a course that teaches people how to catch green iguanas, which pose no threat to people but eat their vegetables, reports said Friday (Feb. 24).

The reptile, which can grow up to 150 centimeters long, has multiplied in the southern part of the country. Last year, almost 20,000 iguanas were caught in Pingtung County, and a further 6,000 in Tainan City.

In Chiayi County, COVID-19 interrupted efforts to recruit people that would catch the reptiles and remove them. However, now that virus prevention restrictions have been lifted, the local government has been renewing its efforts, UDN reported.

The county will teach a course from March 11-12 on how to catch them. The class will also include practical experience, but only successful graduates will be allowed to catch iguanas in the region, so as not to break animal protection laws.

The county is paying NT$50 ($1.63) to NT$550 per animal, depending on size. In 2020, Chiayi County caught 1,198 green iguanas, with the figure almost doubling to 2,225 in 2021, and surging to 5,925 in 2022.

The county government called on members of the public interested in the course to register online.
green iguana
reptile
crop damage
agriculture
Chiayi County
Animal Protection Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Bittersweet market outlook for Taiwan pineapples
Bittersweet market outlook for Taiwan pineapples
2023/02/19 17:58
Is Taiwan experiencing another egg shortage?
Is Taiwan experiencing another egg shortage?
2023/02/08 17:10
Taiwan ministry demands money back from Acer in plagiarism case
Taiwan ministry demands money back from Acer in plagiarism case
2023/01/18 18:04
Immigration agency busts prostitution ring in southern Taiwan
Immigration agency busts prostitution ring in southern Taiwan
2023/01/13 13:00
Taiwan on track to be first East Asian nation to eradicate swine flu
Taiwan on track to be first East Asian nation to eradicate swine flu
2022/12/30 16:46