Taiwan county teaches how to catch iguanas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi County is launching a course that teaches people how to catch green iguanas, which pose no threat to people but eat their vegetables, reports said Friday (Feb. 24).

The reptile, which can grow up to 150 centimeters long, has multiplied in the southern part of the country. Last year, almost 20,000 iguanas were caught in Pingtung County, and a further 6,000 in Tainan City.

In Chiayi County, COVID-19 interrupted efforts to recruit people that would catch the reptiles and remove them. However, now that virus prevention restrictions have been lifted, the local government has been renewing its efforts, UDN reported.

The county will teach a course from March 11-12 on how to catch them. The class will also include practical experience, but only successful graduates will be allowed to catch iguanas in the region, so as not to break animal protection laws.

The county is paying NT$50 ($1.63) to NT$550 per animal, depending on size. In 2020, Chiayi County caught 1,198 green iguanas, with the figure almost doubling to 2,225 in 2021, and surging to 5,925 in 2022.

The county government called on members of the public interested in the course to register online.