Southampton names Rubén Sellés manager till end of season

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton announced Friday that Rubén Sellés would manage the team until the end of the Premier League season.

Last Sunday, Southampton fired manager Nathan Jones after a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton a day earlier that left the team in last place in the Premier League.

Fans called for Jones to be sacked as Southampton conceded two late goals against an opponent playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

The club made the announcement barely three months after Jones took charge as the replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

