AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/02/24 16:08
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2...

Youth play football underneath a highway bridge on Ikoyi Island, Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Members of NGOs Deathcare Embalming Team, left, and Turkish Kurt-Ar inspect the bucket of an excavator as they search for bodies of people who died du...

Portrait of a Man as the God Mars, by Flemish painter Sir Peter Paul Rubens, is unveiled at Sotheby's in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/V...

A man walks past a stand with an image of a Russian serviceman and words 'The Motherland we defend' at a street exhibition of military photos in St. P...

A Ukrainian soldier looks out of a shelter in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

A child waits inside a car as people queue outside for humanitarian aid in the village of Zelene, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Gh...

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the defence force during the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb...

A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Participants wave Russian national flags during the ''Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland'' concert waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin,...

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, attends a wreath laying ceremony at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek Namibia Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dirk Heinr...

A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/L...

Anna, 10, cries next to the body of her brother Yurii, 27, during his funeral in Kalynivka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil...

FEB. 17-23, 2023

A week marked by U.S. President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also saw election preparations in Nigeria, where voters will be choosing a new president and National Assembly.

The search for survivors and victims continued in Turkey and Syria, where another powerful earthquake struck two weeks after a magnitude-7.8 quake killed tens of thousands of people.

From a funeral in Kalynivka in Ukraine to the celebration of the Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland day in Moscow, and from the visit of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to Namibia to Milan Fashion Week, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

