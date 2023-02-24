Data Center Structured Cabling Market Size, Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

Automation of different procedures and the prevalence of internet of things (IoT) are relied upon to open up new extension opportunities for the market in the anticipated years. The global data center structured cabling market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market analysis

Data centers comprise of organized facilities equipped for capacity, dissemination, and management of important information on a typical system without causing inactivity. Real organizations are putting resources into data centers to unify their data management operations. This pattern can be a bellwether which can move the data center structured cabling market higher than ever. The entrance of smart devices, the rise of the Internet, and the appropriation of cloud-based services to unify all assets of an association effectively are essential developmental elements of the market.

Governmental organizations are boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market. Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase 3.9% on average year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. Global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169. 32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3. Since 2009, Brunei has increased by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy has decreased by 0.2%.

Market segmentation

The Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market is segmented on the basis of its product type, category type and regional demand. Based on its category, the market is segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, category 7, and others. On the basis of its fiber and copper optic. The fiber optic section is divided into multi-mode fiber optic and single-mode fiber optic.

Major players

Siemon (U.S.), Superior Essex Inc. (U.S.), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Paige Electric Co., L.P. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Cable America Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), among others are some of the major players in the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market.

Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market Information:

By Wire Category (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, Category 7, Others)

By Product Type (Copper Wire, Fiber Optic)

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

