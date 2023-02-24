Tainan gets ready for super sweet 400th

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan is set to celebrate its 400th birthday.

In preparation for the event next year, the southern Taiwan city has established the “400 Years of Tainan” office, per CNA. The office will organize public activities and events to celebrate the highlights of Tainan’s 400-year history.

Archeological evidence shows that the area in which Tainan now stands has been inhabited by humans for over 20,000 years, and until the 16th century, the indigenous Siraya tribe (西拉雅族) dominated the region. In 1624 Dutch colonists established Fort Zeelandia, and the city that we now know as Tainan was born.

Nicknamed the Phoenix City, Tainan is Taiwan’s oldest, and was formerly the capital of the island. Today, cultural influences from various governments and settlers can be found throughout the city, from the local Indigenous cultures to Dutch, Japanese, and Chinese colonial architecture.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said the city government is encouraging citizens to get involved, and that events will not be limited to just the arts, but will also display Tainan’s industries. Tainan’s Cultural Affairs Bureau has even partnered with local beermaker Typhoon Brewery to produce a commemorative craft beer for the celebration.