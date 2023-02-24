Water-based Coating Market | Size and Value to Reach USD 133.47 Billion by 2033

Market Overview
The global water-based coating market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased demand for eco-friendly coatings and stringent regulations against VOC emissions from solvent-based coatings. Water-based coatings offer several advantages such as low rates of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions, better weather resistance properties, improved adhesion, and better UV stability when compared to solvent-based coatings. Additionally, they are known for their cost-effectiveness and high-performance capabilities in various applications such as automotive accessories, construction materials, furniture.
According to Market.us Research, the Water-Based Coatings Market size was valued at USD 75.38 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 133.47 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2023 to 2033.
Furthermore, the growing demand for green products among customers has resulted in manufacturers focusing on developing water-based paints with enhanced properties. These paints come with a reduced environmental footprint due to their nonreactive ingredients which pose less risk of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).
Key Takeaways
- The global water-based coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.88% during the forecast period.
- The market is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging.
- Asia-Pacific is the largest market for water-based coatings, followed by North America and Europe.
- Acrylic resin is the most commonly used resin type in water-based coatings.
Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – Download a Sample Report
Market Demand and Trend
The demand for water-based coatings is increasing due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need for low VOC emissions. The automotive and construction industries are the major consumers of water-based coatings due to their eco-friendly properties. The trend in the market is toward developing water-based coatings that provide better adhesion, durability, and resistance to harsh environments.
Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for water-based coatings, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging. The fastest-growing market for water-based coatings is expected to be the Middle East and Africa, due to the growing construction activities in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging.
- Need for low VOC emissions and environmental sustainability.
- Stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions.
Restraints
- High cost of water-based coatings compared to solvent-based coatings.
- Limitations in performance compared to solvent-based coatings.
- Lack of awareness and understanding among end-users.
Opportunities
- Developing water-based coatings with better performance and durability.
- Increasing awareness and education among end-users about the benefits of water-based coatings.
- Growing demand from emerging economies.
Challenges
- Competition from solvent-based coatings.
- Limited availability of raw materials.
- Developing coatings with low VOC emissions and high performance.
For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What are water-based coatings?
Water-based coatings are coatings that are dispersed in water and are used as an alternative to traditional solvent-based coatings. These coatings have lower VOC emissions, are easier to clean up, and are more environmentally friendly.
2. What are the advantages of water-based coatings?
Water-based coatings have several advantages over solvent-based coatings, including lower VOC emissions, easier cleanup, and better environmental sustainability.
3. What are the major end-use industries for water-based coatings?
The major end-use industries for water-based coatings are automotive, construction, and packaging.
4. What is the largest market for water-based coatings?
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for water-based coatings, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share.
Market Segmentation
Type
- Water-Soluble Paints
- Emulsions/Latex Paints
- Water-Based Alkyds
- Other
Application
- Architecture
- Automotive
- Other Industries
Key Market Players included in the report:
- ICA Group
- Coatings & Adhesives Corporation
- ACTEGA Terra GmbH
- Dow Coating Materials
- Gellner Industrial, LLC
- Aqua Based Technologies
- Target Coatings, Inc.
- Valspar
- Cameleon Coatings
- BASF Intermediates
- AkzoNobel
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc
- Sherwin-Williams
- Axalta (AXTA)
- Nippon Paint
- Kansai Paint Company Ltd.
- Tikkurila
- Berger Paints
The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Enquire Now @ https://market.us/report/water-based-coating-market/#inquiry
Regional Snapshot:
- Asia-Pacific: Largest market for water-based coatings, driven by the growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive and construction.
- North America: Growing demand for water-based coatings due to environmental regulations and the need for low VOC emissions.
- Europe: Increasing adoption of water-based coatings due to stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions.
- Middle East and Africa: Growing construction activities driving the demand for water-based coatings.
Explore More Reports:
Human Albumin Market [+Competitor Research] | Development Ideas By 2033
C1 Esterase Inhibitor Market 2023: Why Now Is A Great Time To Buy One?
Aesthetic Lasers Market [+Designated Market Area (DMA)] | Forecast By 2033
Air Cleaning System Market [+Completion Rate] | Forecast By 2033
Articulated Bus Market (+Consumer-Based Statistical Data) | Assessment To 2033
Diesel High-Performance Truck Market Development Strategy by Forecast up to 2033
Flange Gaskets Market (Size + Feasibility Study) | Growth Rate By 2033
Dental Imaging Market Focus on Revenue, SWOT analysis up to 2033
IPaaS Market Based Developments and Opportunities up to 2033
Contact us
Contact Person: Mr. Lawrence John
The-Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)
Tel: +1 718 618 4351
Send Email: inquiry@market.us