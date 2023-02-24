Water-based Coating Market | Size and Value to Reach USD 133.47 Billion by 2033

Market Overview

The global water-based coating market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased demand for eco-friendly coatings and stringent regulations against VOC emissions from solvent-based coatings. Water-based coatings offer several advantages such as low rates of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions, better weather resistance properties, improved adhesion, and better UV stability when compared to solvent-based coatings. Additionally, they are known for their cost-effectiveness and high-performance capabilities in various applications such as automotive accessories, construction materials, furniture.

According to Market.us Research, the Water-Based Coatings Market size was valued at USD 75.38 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 133.47 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2023 to 2033.

Furthermore, the growing demand for green products among customers has resulted in manufacturers focusing on developing water-based paints with enhanced properties. These paints come with a reduced environmental footprint due to their nonreactive ingredients which pose less risk of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).

Key Takeaways

The global water-based coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.88% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for water-based coatings, followed by North America and Europe.

for water-based coatings, followed by Acrylic resin is the most commonly used resin type in water-based coatings.

Market Demand and Trend

The demand for water-based coatings is increasing due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need for low VOC emissions. The automotive and construction industries are the major consumers of water-based coatings due to their eco-friendly properties. The trend in the market is toward developing water-based coatings that provide better adhesion, durability, and resistance to harsh environments.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for water-based coatings, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging. The fastest-growing market for water-based coatings is expected to be the Middle East and Africa, due to the growing construction activities in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging.

Need for low VOC emissions and environmental sustainability.

Stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions.

Restraints

High cost of water-based coatings compared to solvent-based coatings.

Limitations in performance compared to solvent-based coatings.

Lack of awareness and understanding among end-users.

Opportunities

Developing water-based coatings with better performance and durability.

Increasing awareness and education among end-users about the benefits of water-based coatings.

Growing demand from emerging economies.

Challenges

Competition from solvent-based coatings.

Limited availability of raw materials.

Developing coatings with low VOC emissions and high performance.

Market Segmentation

Type

Water-Soluble Paints

Emulsions/Latex Paints

Water-Based Alkyds

Other

Application

Architecture

Automotive

Other Industries

Key Market Players included in the report:

ICA Group

Coatings & Adhesives Corporation

ACTEGA Terra GmbH

Dow Coating Materials

Gellner Industrial, LLC

Aqua Based Technologies

Target Coatings, Inc.

Valspar

Cameleon Coatings

BASF Intermediates

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta (AXTA)

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint Company Ltd.

Tikkurila

Berger Paints

Regional Snapshot:

Asia-Pacific: Largest market for water-based coatings, driven by the growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive and construction.

North America: Growing demand for water-based coatings due to environmental regulations and the need for low VOC emissions.

Europe: Increasing adoption of water-based coatings due to stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions.

Middle East and Africa: Growing construction activities driving the demand for water-based coatings.

