Cummins stays in Australia, Smith captain for 3rd India test

Australia captain Pat Cummins will remain in Sydney and miss the third cricket test against India so he can be with his seriously ill mother, Cricket Australia said Friday.

Cummins flew home to Australia last Sunday immediately after the team’s second-test defeat to India in New Delhi.

Steve Smith will take over as captain for the third test.

The 29-year-old Cummins on Thursday night informed coach Andrew McDonald of his decision to remain in Australia, with the rest of the squad told at training on Friday morning.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said in a statement. “I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

Cummins intends to be available for the fourth and final test in Ahmedabad, but it is possible he will sit out the rest of the series. India leads the series 2-0.

It will be the third time Smith has stepped in as test captain since Cummins became skipper in November 2021.

Smith left the Australian camp in New Delhi for a brief break to Dubai with wife Dani and arrived back in the Indian capital on Thursday night.

__

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports