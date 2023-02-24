Lindenwood edges Southeast Missouri State 105-102 in 2OT

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Chris Childs scored 25 points and Lindenwood held off Southeast Missouri State 105-102 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Childs shot 6 of 12 from the field and 11 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Lions (10-20, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Kevin Caldwell Jr. added 18 points and five steals, while Brandon Trimble scored 17.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks (15-15, 10-7) with 36 points. Aquan Smart added 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Israel Barnes had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Childs made two free throws with 33 seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime tied at 78. Barnes forced a second OT when he made a layup with six seconds left to knot the score at 92. Remy Lemovou had a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left in the second extra period and Childs made two foul shots with three seconds to go to preserve the win.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Lindenwood hosts Little Rock, while Southeast Missouri State visits SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.