Ukraine marks a year of war after Russia's invasion — LIVE

Russia launched its wider invasion of Ukraine on the morning of February 24 last year

This article was last updated at 07:48 UTC

Germany 'stands firmly' with Ukraine — Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not achieve what he set out to when his forces invaded Ukraine one year ago.

"Germany stands firmly by the side of Ukraine," Scholz said in a recorded message posted on social media, and stressed "The sooner Putin realizes that he will no achieve his imperialist goal, the greater the chance of an end to the war."

Scholz thanked Germans for their willingness to accept Ukrainian refugees. "We have taken in more than one million Ukrainian refugees, thanks to great willingness to help everywhere in the country," Scholz said. "For this I would like to thank everyone who made this possible."

DW correspondent shares personal experiences from the war in Ukraine

DW's Max Zander has reported from Ukraine during the course of the Russian invasion and shared some of his observations with DW TV's Sarah Kelly.

"The first time I went to Ukraine, for me what really stood out was, just two train rides away from Berlin you can see all this destruction, you can really see what the war actually does in terms of destroyed buildings, destroyed bridges, that kind of infrastructure," Zander said.

Zander said that in Kyiv, a semblance of normality had returned, but once a person left the capital and went to the outskirts of the city and saw the places like Bucha and Hostomel, "you can really see what the war did to these locations and to the people living there."

Zander said what stood out for him was the experience of the Ukrainian people.

"Ukrainians that are fighting every day, the experience of the Ukrainians that are going through so much and showing so much resilience."

Wagner Group leader claims capture of village near Bakhmut

The head of Russian private military company, the Wganer group, said that his forces had captured a village near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement released by his own media service that Berkhivka "is entirely under our control."

The claim cannot be independently verified.

There has been fierce fighting in the region for months, with Russian forces focusing their attention on the strategically important city.

'2023 will be the year of our victory' — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that there will be a victory for the people of Ukraine this year.

Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post that on February 24, one year ago, millions of Ukrainians made a choice.

"Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing but facing. Resisting and fighting," Zelenskyy said in a tweet posted with a video showing snapshots of the trauma Ukrainians have faced, but also the staunch level of resistance.

"It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity," Zelenskyy said and concluded his message by saying: "We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!"

Nervous calm in Kyiv, one year since Russian invasion

DW Correspondent Fanny Facsar was in Kyiv one year ago and witnessed the scenes of a city bracing itself for war. Facsar told DW TV's Sarah Kelly that it was an altogether different scene on the streets of Kyiv on Friday morning.

"I remember one year ago people really were packing up, scared, trying to leave and Ukrainian military vehicles rolling here through the city. Today, I see a lot of people just actually headed to work and traffic is building up, because a lot of people have moved back to the capital."

Facsar said that some Ukrainians living in the capital didn't want to be constantly reminded of the anniversary because of the blood that has been shed in so many parts of the country.

"People are nervous today, but its not like it was a year ago," Facsar said.

G7 leaders set to announce more support for Ukraine

The G7 leading industrialized economies planned to unveil a new package of sanctions against Russia during a meeting hosted by Japan on Friday.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday the leaders will discuss "how we continue supporting Ukraine" and ways to increase pressure on Russia.

According to Jean-Pierre, the sanctions will include Russian banks, technology and defense sectors, and will impact both people and companies involved in the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to join the meeting via video call.

China presents paper on ending the war

China has called for a cease-fire and the start of talks as part of its 12-point peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine through political means.

"Dialogue and negotiations are the only feasible solution to the Ukraine crisis," the paper said.

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," the document added.

Beijing also said it opposes unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue and "they only create new problems."

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow on Wednesday, although it wasn't clear if the plan was discussed.

Ukraine called the position paper "a good sign" and said it expects China to be more active in its support of Ukraine.

Destroyed Russian tank displayed in front of embassy in Berlin

A destroyed T-72 was parked opposite the Russian Embassy in Berlin to mark a year since President Vladimir Putin's military invaded Ukraine.

The Russian tank was brought from Ukraine through Poland on the back of a flatbed truck by the German Story Bunker museum.

"We want to put their junk back in front of the terrorists. They have murdered, looted, displaced millions of people, and they just keep going every day," Wieland Giebel curator at the museum, said.

An anti-tank mine destroyed the tank in the first days of the war in the Battle of Kyiv near the village of Dmytrivka, near Bucha.

The museum first proposed the idea in June last year but had to fight a court battle to get clearance.

It will be outside the embassy throughout the weekend.

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

A vast majority of UN General Assembly members on Thursday voted in favor of a motion put forward by Germany calling for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria.

The resolution calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding and carry mainly symbolic weight at the United Nations. However, unlike the Security Council, Russia cannot unilaterally veto them.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote was more evidence that not only the West backs his country.

"This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine's side," Kuleba said. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor."

kb,lo/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)