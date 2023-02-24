Alexa
If China attacks, Taiwan will 'fight to the end': Defense minister

Chiu Kuo-cheng says Taiwan can last longer than 2 weeks as Taiwan Strait is major hurdle for Chinese

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/24 15:46
National Security Bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng

National Security Bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Friday (Feb. 24) vowed that if China attacks, Taiwan will fight to the bitter end.

Chieh Chung (揭仲), a security analyst with the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, recently said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is learning lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that an offensive against Taiwan may gain a quick victory. When asked by the media on Friday to comment on this assertion, Chiu said Taiwan's armed forces will "fight to the end."

Chiu also said the military has evaluated the enemy's capabilities. He said that no matter how fast the CCP wants to go, it must overcome the massive hurdle that is the Taiwan Strait.

In an interview with Commonwealth Magazine published on Tuesday (Feb. 21), Chieh said the CCP will avoid Russia's mistake of underestimating the enemy, and it will seek to end the war with Taiwan quickly. Therefore, from the start, Chieh reasoned the assault on Taiwan would probably be bigger than what was seen in Ukraine, "but not so big that it could take Taiwan in a week or two."

When asked on Friday to comment on Chieh's theory that Taiwan could hold out for two weeks, Chiu said: "It's not just two weeks, I'm talking about fighting to the end." The defense minister said that the CCP seems to think it will be able to win a war with Taiwan in a short period of time "but this prediction is too optimistic."

Chiu said: "No matter how fast they go, they must pass through the natural dangers of the Taiwan Strait. This is a hurdle that must be overcome by the CCP," said Chiu.

He then reiterated that the CCP will not be able to take Taiwan in a week or two, and as soon as it opens fire, "We will fight to the end, but we will never provoke a war."
