Star of the Sea: Singapore’s Largest Yacht for Charter Unveiled

Discover what you can expect on board the largest luxury yacht available for charter in Singapore

'Star of the Sea' is Singapore's largest yacht available for charter

The entertainment area

Fine dining experience aboard the 'Star of the Sea'

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2023 - Making her debut in the yacht chartering scene in Singapore is the 'Star of the Sea' luxury superyacht . At 128-feet and 4 levels high, the exceptional, beautifully decked-out superyacht with charter-focused amenities on board, is the largest and possibly the most luxurious superyacht available for charter in Singapore.Powered by twin MTU engines by Rolls Royce, the vessel is the largest yacht built locally in Singapore in 2012. Newly refurbished in 2023 and relaunched as the 'Star of the Sea' by SOTS Superyachts Pte Ltd , the vessel boasts a combination of high-speed performance, elegant, pristine exteriors, and stunning, sophisticated interiors.The superyacht features a massive flybridge that holds dozens of people at once, a splendidly-furnished lounge area with a bar, an expansive entertainment level for movies or karaoke sessions, an outdoor jacuzzi with a full view of the sea, a 6-man tender, six plush bedrooms, a complete kitchen perfect for a private chef, a large dining area that sits 16 persons, as well as a host of water toys, such as kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.When berthed, 'Star of the Sea' accommodates up to 150 persons, making it ideal for dockside parties and corporate events. Out at sea, the superyacht can accommodate up to 50 guests, perfect for island-hopping with families, cruising along Singapore's coastline with business associates, or voyaging with the family to the pristine waters of Tioman or the exotic islands of the Anambas!As part of their CSR programme, the 'Star of the Sea' has partnered with the International SeaKeepers Society, Asia , contributing a portion of their revenue towards conserving marine life, providing educational resources, and oceanographic research, thus ensuring the future well-being of the oceans."The 'Star of the Sea' is a game-changer in the yacht-chartering scene in Singapore," says Evangeline Wong, founder of SOTS Superyacht Valencia Yachts , and Maximum Yachts leaders in the luxury yacht chartering industry in Singapore, "The addition of this amazing superyacht to our existing fleet of yachts is a response to our consumers' growing demand for an ever-increasing affluent lifestyle and their pursuit of a luxurious lifestyle."For more information on the 'Star of the Sea', please visit www.staroftheseasuperyacht.com or contact SOTS Superyacht Pte Ltd at +65 9768 8850 or email info@staroftheseasuperyacht.com Hashtag: #StarOfTheSea #Superyachts #ValenciaYachts #InternationalSeakeepersSocietyAsia #MaximumYachts #SOTSSuperyachts

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.