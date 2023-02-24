Focus Digital Technology Group Appoints BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh As Senior Advisor

Focus Digital Technology Group, announced today the appointment of BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh as Senior Advisor.

BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh

In this role, Mr Chua will support the Focus Digital Technology Group of companies in building upon their existing initiatives while assisting in their strategic growth of new opportunities in the industry.



A retired Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Brigadier General, Mr Chua was the Chief of Group Technology and Operations of Certis CISCO Security. During his illustrious tenure of over 17 years, he played an integral role in leading the company to rapid global expansion through seamless integration of Ops-Tech capabilities, and spearheaded the digital transformation of the company. The retired SAF Brigadier General also has extensive experiences in cybersecurity.



Mr Chua holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, and graduated with 1st Class Honours in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Economics from the University of Birmingham. He is passionate in mentoring the young to give back to society and volunteers his time in mentoring students from Harvard Business School Club, SIT, NTU and various polytechnics.



"We are honoured to welcome BG Chua to the group. His immense experience in the military and later with Certis will surely be invaluable to the growth and expansion of our group and enable us to assist our clients better as we take out the complexity of digital transformation for them amidst increasingly challenging demands in cybersecurity," commented Dr Edwin Lee, CEO of Focus Digital Technology Group, on Mr Chua's appointment.



"Mr Chua's exceptional reputation, together with his extensive knowledge, will greatly benefit our partners and clients as we pursue our initiatives and drive our company to make an indelible impact in the industry in Singapore and the region," added Mr Wong Yew Kean, Director, Sales & Alliances.



"Focus Digital Technology Group is a promising company and I look forward to working closely with the CEO, Edwin and his innovative team in their quest to help companies transform digitally and be cyber secure." BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh, Senior Advisor.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2023 - Singapore's leading digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions company,, announced today the appointment of BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh as Senior Advisor.In this role, Mr Chua will support thein building upon their existing initiatives while assisting in their strategic growth of new opportunities in the industry.A retired Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Brigadier General, Mr Chua was the Chief of Group Technology and Operations of Certis CISCO Security. During his illustrious tenure of over 17 years, he played an integral role in leading the company to rapid global expansion through seamless integration of Ops-Tech capabilities, and spearheaded the digital transformation of the company. The retired SAF Brigadier General also has extensive experiences in cybersecurity.Mr Chua holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, and graduated with 1st Class Honours in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Economics from the University of Birmingham. He is passionate in mentoring the young to give back to society and volunteers his time in mentoring students from Harvard Business School Club, SIT, NTU and various polytechnics.commented Dr Edwin Lee, CEO of, on Mr Chua's appointment.added Mr Wong Yew Kean, Director, Sales & Alliances."Focus Digital Technology Group is a promising company and I look forward to working closely with the CEO, Edwin and his innovative team in their quest to help companies transform digitally and be cyber secure." BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh, Senior Advisor.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Focus Digital Technology Group

Focus Digital Technology Group is the holding company of Focus Computer, an IT systems integration and VAR solution provider with 30 years of heritage, Focus Digitech, a deep-tech digital transformation services provider, and Cybernatics, a revolutionary Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS product company.



Focus Computer and Focus Digitech, provide end-to-end IT systems integration and digital transformation services in the key areas of IT System Integration and Managed Services, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, DevOps, and Analytics, covering both the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific.



With the extensive experience and capacities serving both public and private organisations in cybersecurity, Cybernatics was birthed in 2022 with a mission to make military-grade cybersecurity affordable to SMBs through their revolutionary and disruptive SaaS model.



Focus Digital Technology Group aims to realise the full value of its business with a plan to IPO in 2026.



For more information on Focus Digital Technology Group, please visit www.focus.sg.



For Investor Relations, please direct your enquiries to investorsrelations@focus.sg.

