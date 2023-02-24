TSMC lures firefighters with massive salaries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TSMC is reportedly offering firefighters double the salary they would earn in the public sector to manage fire risk in the company’s production facilities, causing some to change their jobs.

Storm Media reported that at least six firefighters from the New Taipei City Fire Department have quit their jobs and taken roles with TSMC as “firefighting equipment engineers.” The annual salary is for at least NT$ 3.6 million (US$118,000) (including bonuses) and a five-year contract.

TSMC confirmed that it had recruited staff from firefighting backgrounds, but would not confirm the salary figures.

"The title, rank and salary of the relevant positions are based on TSMC's standard process specifications," TSMC said, according to SETN. The new hires are responsible for carrying out safety inspections, maintenance, and risk management at TSMC facilities, according to reports.

The annual salary for an entry level firefighter in Taiwan in 2022 was between NT$707,880 and NT$874,320, while the average salary across all sectors was NT$677,000.