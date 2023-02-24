Taiwan premier denies interest in 2024 presidential run

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) told lawmakers Friday (Feb. 24) he was not interesting in running for president in the January 2024 election.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said earlier in the week it would announce its choice of candidate on April 12 at the latest. Vice President and DPP Chairman Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has been widely tipped as the most likely candidate, though other contenders can also register March 13-17, to be followed by a primary based on opinion polls conducted by phone.

Facing questions by legislators on a wide variety of topics Friday, Chen said there was no question of him running for president. What he loved most of all was academic research, he said, so if he left government he would return to Academia Sinica and do research, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Chen served as health minister in a DPP government two decades ago, and as vice president from 2016 to 2020. But he didn’t join the DPP until 2021, triggering questions about a possible run for president in 2024.