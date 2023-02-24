CLG Group Assists SMEs in Increasing Accounting Efficacy with Cloud Technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 February 2023 - With the increasingly popular green economy, the concept of ESG investment has entered the public eye more and more frequently. Compared with the traditional accounting companies in the past, recently a diversified model combined with cloud technology has gradually been derived and popularized in many companies to achieve the effective strategic goals of corporate ESG advocated.





ESG is a newly emerging concept of social enterprises and there is still a long way to go in the future. With the global attention to ESG investment, there will definitely be many changes and opportunities.



CEO of CLG group, Jason Law said, the company has become the partner of the cloud-based accounting software Xero by combining sustainable innovation and technology. The company focuses on the use of cloud solutions, which greatly improves the efficiency and effectiveness of streamlining business processes. CLG Group is designed to operate as one and work together with a strong set of values, including the commitment of trust and integrity, and hopes to make a positive social impact through the work and the business they run. The team members consist of Xero-certified advisors, guiding our clients to transform their businesses with solid experiences and knowledge.



CLG Group is composed of several professionals, including a fellow member(practicing) of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales(ICAEW), member of Certified Practicing Accountant Australia(CPAA), a fellow member of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute(HKCGI), member of The Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors, fellow member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, member of The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association. The company's service targets include experience and expertise in many different industries, including food and beverage manufacturing, clothing and eyewear manufacturing, electronic component trading, watches, online payment platforms, mining consulting, financial leasing operations, construction, etc.



CLG Group is working continuously to improve the quality of our services, investing in our people and innovation, through four main service lines—Assurance and Accounting, Advisory, Cloud Solutions, and Tax. Other services including company secretarial services, payroll outsourcing services, internal monitoring, audit of government funding schemes, BUD funding, Technology Voucher (TVP), cloud accounting system, human resource system, POS system, bookkeeping document recording system, online store etc. CLG Group is dedicated to helping clients solve their pressing challenges and realize their greatest ambitions in their business.



The benefits of the cloud accounting management system are very rich. Jason Law continued to point out that the computer system can analyze viewpoints and angles based on data in a short time and complete complex calculations and financial processing. With the data recorded by the system, the required information can be found quickly without manual analysis, which greatly saves time and cost. Originally, it was necessary to manually handle complicated accounting procedures. With the accounting system, it is more convenient, quick, and easy to divide and simplify. Moreover, when some enterprises have difficulty in recruiting professional accounting staff in a short period of time or the manpower is scarce, the system can quickly solve this problem—employees who are not that proficient in accounting can easily master the skills and quickly operate the system to complete the document procedures to settle business matters.



In addition, the accounting system can display different accounting data in the company in a multi-functional way, further exerting the value of accounting. It can also do correct and effective analysis and processing of accounting data. The computerized accounting system will be the basis of the Management Information System (MIS).



In terms of overall efficiency, establishing a cost accounting record system to provide relevant accounting information at any time allows managers to evaluate, analyse and improve production performance. The staff in charge of the department can fully understand the company's computerized accounting operation process, which makes the accounting operation more rational and timesaving, and optimizes the overall operating efficiency. Also, this system helps to strengthen the knowledge of accounting and tax laws for accountants, conduct a comprehensive inventory, stocktaking and establishment of files for the company and provide operators with timely control of the current financial situation and operating efficiency.



CLG Group always purposes "Smart Accounting for the Happy Life". Jason Law emphasized that the company aims to provide insights and high-quality service to help build trust and support for clients and has always been passionate about finding solutions that help clients work smarter and happier every day. CLG Group also plays a vital role in creating positive change for the team, clients and the community with the highest quality of service.



