Cold air mass to bring frigid weather to Taiwan on Saturday, Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front that will arrive Friday (Feb. 24) will bring frigid weather for most of the 228 Memorial Day holiday, with the coldest temperatures on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 25-16).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the strong continental cold air mass will cause the mercury in northern and northeast Taiwan to drop significantly in the afternoon, while other areas will also become colder at night. The impact of the cold front is expected to last for three days, most of the four-day 228 Memorial Day holiday, and Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest.

The CWB said the high temperatures in northern and northeast parts of the country will reach 16 to 20 degrees Celsius in the first half of the day today, but the mercury will drop significantly in the afternoon, and dip down to 12 to 14 degrees by the evening. The high temperature from Taichung to Tainan, as well as Hualien, will be about 22 to 24 C during the day and 26 to 28 C in other areas. Some areas will be hotter, but by nightfall, the temperature will drop to 13 to 17 C.

In addition, rainfall will likely increase today, with short-term showers in northern Taiwan, the eastern half of the country, and the north coast of Keelung. Localized heavy rains are also likely in northeast Taiwan, while central and southern Taiwan will see sunny skies.

On Saturday and Sunday the weather in central Taiwan and areas north, northeast Taiwan, and the eastern half of the country will also be cold in the mornings and evenings with lows dropping to 11 to 12 C, while other areas will see lows of 13 to 15 C.

The high temperatures in northern Taiwan over those two days will not exceed 15 C, while other areas will not reach above 20 C, with the exception of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, which will see highs of 23 to 25 C. As for precipitation on Saturday and Sunday, there will be localized short-term rains in northern areas and the eastern half, while other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

The CWB forecasts that the continental cold air mass will start to weaken on Monday (Feb. 27), but the weather in various parts of the country will continue to be cold in the early morning. Temperatures will gradually rise during the day and the rainfall in northern areas and the eastern half will likely decrease.

On the last day of the holiday, Tuesday (Feb. 28), the western half of the country will see clear weather and sunny skies and highs across the nation will climb up to 22 to 24 C.