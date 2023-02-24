Wagner defeats Stonehill 54-44

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Esquerra Trelles and Delonnie Hunt both scored 13 points to help Wagner defeat Stonehill 54-44 on Thursday night.

Esquerra Trelles shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (14-12, 7-8 Northeast Conference). Hunt was 3 of 9 shooting and went 7 for 8 from the line. Brandon Brown shot 3 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

The Skyhawks (14-17, 10-6) were led by Isaiah Burnett, who posted 11 points. Andrew Sims added 10 points and five assists for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.