Taiwan tracks 37 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 37 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 23) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 24).

Of the 37 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Shenyang J-11 jet fighters, and two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, while one TB-001 reconnaissance drone crossed the median line and also flew along the southwest and southeast corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 288 military aircraft and 100 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 12 out of 37 PLA aircraft. (MND image)