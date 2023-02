Thursday At Yucatan Country Club Merida, Mexico Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MERIDA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Merida Open Akron at Yucatan Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Alycia Parks (5), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Zhu Lin and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, 6-3, 6-0.