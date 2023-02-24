Gauff win sets up Swiatek match in Dubai, Sabalenka loses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday.

Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year's French Open final. Gauff is yet to win a set against the three-time Grand Slam champion.

The fifth-seeded Gauff relied on her steady serve and capitalized on Keys' mistakes in their all-American quarterfinal match. Keys committed 51 unforced errors.

Barbora Krejcikova upset second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1. Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, was on a 13-match winning streak and led 3-1 in the second set before Krejcikova's comeback. It was Sabalenka's first loss this season.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinals. Pegula, who is ranked No. 3, advanced by a walkover after Karolina Muchova withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

