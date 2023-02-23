NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|56
|43
|8
|5
|91
|210
|118
|m-Carolina
|56
|38
|10
|8
|84
|192
|148
|m-New Jersey
|57
|37
|15
|5
|79
|197
|154
|a-Toronto
|58
|35
|15
|8
|78
|200
|156
|a-Tampa Bay
|56
|36
|17
|3
|75
|201
|163
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|57
|33
|15
|9
|75
|192
|156
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|177
|171
|Florida
|60
|29
|25
|6
|64
|209
|210
|Pittsburgh
|56
|27
|20
|9
|63
|180
|178
|Detroit
|56
|27
|21
|8
|62
|175
|180
|Washington
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|176
|173
|Buffalo
|55
|28
|23
|4
|60
|204
|193
|Ottawa
|56
|27
|25
|4
|58
|172
|179
|Philadelphia
|59
|23
|26
|10
|56
|159
|190
|Montreal
|57
|24
|29
|4
|52
|156
|207
|Columbus
|57
|18
|34
|5
|41
|146
|212
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|186
|160
|c-Dallas
|58
|30
|16
|12
|72
|188
|152
|c-Winnipeg
|58
|35
|22
|1
|71
|182
|150
|p-Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|197
|195
|p-Seattle
|57
|32
|19
|6
|70
|197
|178
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|19
|8
|70
|218
|194
|c-Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|Minnesota
|57
|31
|21
|5
|67
|169
|162
|Calgary
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|189
|180
|Nashville
|55
|27
|22
|6
|60
|157
|167
|St. Louis
|57
|26
|28
|3
|55
|176
|209
|Vancouver
|57
|22
|30
|5
|49
|196
|234
|Arizona
|58
|20
|29
|9
|49
|158
|205
|San Jose
|58
|18
|29
|11
|47
|174
|213
|Chicago
|57
|20
|32
|5
|45
|143
|206
|Anaheim
|58
|17
|34
|7
|41
|145
|246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 6, Arizona 3
Chicago 4, Dallas 3
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.