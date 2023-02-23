All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 152 129 Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126 Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 156 147 Springfield 50 25 19 2 4 56 153 147 Lehigh Valley 51 25 21 3 2 55 153 156 Hartford 51 22 20 3 6 53 151 162 Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 158 163 WB/Scranton 50 22 21 2 5 51 137 143

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 51 35 13 2 1 73 179 156 Utica 51 24 20 5 2 55 148 157 Syracuse 48 23 18 4 3 53 172 158 Laval 50 21 20 7 2 51 182 179 Rochester 47 23 20 3 1 50 143 158 Cleveland 49 22 21 4 2 50 161 180 Belleville 50 20 25 4 1 45 162 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 50 28 12 7 3 66 183 144 Milwaukee 49 30 15 2 2 64 169 139 Manitoba 49 27 16 3 3 60 154 148 Rockford 51 25 18 4 4 58 165 170 Iowa 51 22 20 5 4 53 149 161 Grand Rapids 49 21 24 2 2 46 137 182 Chicago 48 20 23 3 2 45 142 169

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 51 36 12 3 0 75 190 130 Coachella Valley 47 32 9 4 2 70 169 124 Abbotsford 51 29 18 2 2 62 175 154 Ontario 50 29 18 2 1 61 159 141 Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134 Bakersfield 50 23 23 2 2 50 153 156 Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180 San Jose 50 21 25 0 4 46 136 168 Henderson 51 17 29 0 5 39 131 150 San Diego 52 14 37 1 0 29 130 204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Hartford 5, Springfield 1

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Texas 5, Rockford 3

Henderson 5, Calgary 4

Coachella Valley 6, Ontario 1

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.