ATP World Tour Provence 13 Results

Thursday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €707,510 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, walkover.

Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, def. Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, def. David Goffin and Zizou Bergs, Belgium, walkover.

N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dustin Brown, Jamaica, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 13-11.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (1), Mexico, def. Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, and Luca Sanchez, France, 6-2, 6-4.