Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 23, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;80;A t-storm around;90;81;SW;10;78%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;86;64;Sunny and very warm;88;68;ENE;7;41%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;67;43;Sunny and mild;68;46;E;4;55%;4%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;65;54;Afternoon rain;61;48;WSW;9;75%;98%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, fog early;49;34;Occasional rain;46;38;NNW;15;83%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;37;26;An afternoon flurry;32;17;E;4;78%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;66;43;Cooler;55;34;NNW;12;52%;65%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow showers;31;15;Breezy and colder;20;-5;SW;17;83%;6%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;85;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;72;NNE;6;72%;58%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;62;46;S;6;71%;7%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;71;59;Periods of rain;66;58;SSE;10;86%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, nice and warm;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;NNE;8;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;95;72;A morning shower;92;70;ESE;8;69%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;89;58;Hazy sunshine;89;60;E;9;30%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;5;47%;1%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;56;44;Cloudy;57;43;ENE;8;74%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with some sun;54;32;Partly sunny;45;23;NNW;11;31%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;43;A couple of showers;62;49;SSW;6;68%;86%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;52;36;Cooler, p.m. rain;40;34;WSW;11;80%;94%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;71;44;A shower;69;46;SE;6;66%;91%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;WSW;5;73%;69%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;53;42;A couple of showers;56;42;WSW;7;75%;98%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;50;37;A little p.m. rain;46;36;NNW;8;78%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;49;39;A couple of showers;50;34;WSW;7;81%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;52;40;A couple of showers;57;43;SSW;6;73%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and very warm;88;69;Very warm;84;67;SE;9;62%;18%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;79;66;A t-storm around;83;67;NNE;7;67%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;58;39;Showers around;59;31;NW;5;36%;68%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;69;54;Increasing clouds;70;54;NNE;6;55%;5%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;Mostly sunny;75;61;S;13;67%;26%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;82;61;A couple of showers;82;63;NE;4;71%;85%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;72;Hazy sunshine;90;70;SSE;8;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Windy;44;20;Colder;28;25;E;11;68%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;Variable cloudiness;86;76;ENE;7;75%;13%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;44;35;A little rain;43;31;N;10;88%;93%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;63;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;N;13;73%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;65;45;A couple of showers;49;46;NE;9;87%;97%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Partly sunny and hot;93;76;ENE;8;62%;32%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;82;58;Hazy sunshine;85;58;NW;6;37%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;15;4;Partly sunny, cold;39;23;SW;6;49%;26%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;88;67;Hazy sun, very warm;88;69;SSW;7;50%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;S;6;80%;97%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;47;40;A shower in the p.m.;52;37;NE;12;80%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;68;46;Cloudy and warm;66;45;N;10;35%;93%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;63;47;Breezy in the p.m.;60;51;W;17;50%;89%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;74;65;Rain and drizzle;70;62;NNE;8;72%;70%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;73;55;Becoming cloudy;81;58;W;6;54%;33%;8

Havana, Cuba;Warm with sunshine;87;68;Breezy in the p.m.;85;68;E;13;66%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;31;25;Mostly cloudy;32;21;NNE;5;81%;31%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;91;74;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;5;55%;13%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;75;58;Abundant sunshine;79;55;NE;5;51%;5%;7

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;82;73;A couple of showers;81;71;ENE;19;64%;98%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;96;64;Hazy sun and warm;97;64;SE;7;32%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;87;52;Thickening clouds;82;52;N;7;26%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;53;44;Partly sunny, mild;58;47;SW;8;62%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;86;74;Couple of t-storms;84;75;WSW;7;86%;100%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;85;69;Sunny and nice;85;68;N;12;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;55;Sunny and very warm;85;59;ENE;5;49%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;56;34;Mostly sunny, mild;58;40;NW;3;41%;26%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;83;64;Hazy sun;84;64;WNW;9;59%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;75;49;Hazy sunshine;76;49;SW;6;46%;4%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;97;65;Sunny and hot;97;65;N;11;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;33;24;Winds subsiding;42;37;SSW;16;65%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, turning windy;88;74;Partly sunny, warm;88;75;N;9;61%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;73;A couple of t-storms;89;74;W;6;76%;91%;5

Kolkata, India;Hot with hazy sun;93;74;Hazy and hot;92;72;S;8;57%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;90;75;Brief p.m. showers;92;73;N;5;65%;72%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;58;40;Brief p.m. showers;60;39;NE;6;63%;75%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with clearing;91;80;A t-storm around;88;81;SW;9;78%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;79;70;High clouds;78;70;SSE;11;79%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;40;Showers around;55;45;W;7;70%;95%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;47;33;A shower in the p.m.;48;36;N;8;75%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;53;43;Downpours, breezy;53;45;SSE;14;83%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SW;7;77%;72%;6

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;50;27;Partly sunny, chilly;50;28;SW;4;57%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;Very warm;89;79;A morning shower;89;79;NE;9;68%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;N;3;82%;99%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Clouds and sun;91;75;ESE;5;66%;34%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;89;67;Breezy and hot;94;75;NNE;14;33%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;49;Mostly sunny;83;47;N;5;26%;5%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;71;Mostly sunny;83;71;ENE;9;67%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;Occasional rain;38;35;WSW;11;90%;92%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;88;76;Breezy in the a.m.;88;77;E;11;66%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy, warm;87;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;NE;11;71%;75%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow tapering off;15;8;Cold;16;-2;WNW;9;61%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Not as cold;18;10;Not as cold;29;26;SW;13;74%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;74;Hazy sunshine;95;74;NNW;8;31%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;85;60;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;ENE;10;42%;12%;13

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;48;41;Turning sunny, windy;43;21;NW;20;48%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNW;7;67%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of ice;34;29;A bit of p.m. snow;36;13;SW;13;68%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;53;41;A shower in the p.m.;47;38;NNE;5;85%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;39;27;Clearing;36;25;N;9;80%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow tapering off;14;7;Frigid;13;-8;WNW;14;65%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;85;79;A shower or two;87;79;E;12;77%;68%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;A morning shower;89;72;NNW;8;61%;56%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning showers;83;73;Showers around;83;73;NE;8;84%;86%;3

Paris, France;A passing shower;53;41;Partly sunny;51;37;NNE;8;75%;12%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;83;58;Sunny and breezy;85;65;ESE;12;31%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing and hot;91;74;Turning cloudy, hot;91;71;S;6;54%;82%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;88;76;Downpours;90;74;N;12;74%;99%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and hot;91;65;Sunny and hot;90;65;ESE;7;52%;4%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;52;43;A couple of showers;50;35;W;9;74%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;46;26;Variable cloudiness;44;19;NNW;10;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;65;46;A shower in the p.m.;67;49;NNE;5;69%;78%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;67;48;Some sun returning;60;44;SW;9;64%;86%;4

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;88;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;E;8;74%;83%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;41;34;Low clouds;43;42;SSE;8;89%;57%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;33;31;Rain and snow shower;38;32;SW;5;91%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Some sun, pleasant;89;75;NE;8;68%;21%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;Sunny and very warm;87;58;NE;8;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;63;42;Fog, then some sun;63;47;SE;7;72%;82%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;22;20;A bit of a.m. snow;30;22;W;14;85%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;48;40;A couple of showers;48;37;NE;8;70%;86%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Very warm;82;64;Winds subsiding;80;64;ENE;15;53%;7%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;84;74;Winds subsiding;85;72;ENE;16;61%;27%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;Sunshine and nice;80;65;NNE;8;42%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;85;46;Sunshine, pleasant;79;50;SE;6;28%;8%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny and hot;92;62;Very warm;89;58;SSW;8;35%;9%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;88;69;Clouds and sun;87;69;N;10;61%;26%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Winds subsiding;54;36;An afternoon shower;54;38;SSE;5;72%;96%;4

Seattle, United States;Cold, a.m. flurries;36;21;Cold with sunshine;38;22;N;7;46%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;48;29;Mostly sunny;48;21;WNW;6;47%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Rather cloudy;50;41;N;10;73%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;90;77;Cloudy and hot;92;78;NNE;12;60%;37%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;60;40;Partly sunny, mild;57;38;SE;6;71%;32%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;83;73;A morning shower;82;73;ENE;14;66%;76%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;35;28;Mostly cloudy;34;28;NNE;6;82%;57%;0

Sydney, Australia;An afternoon shower;75;64;Partly sunny;75;62;NNE;12;66%;27%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;64;61;A shower or two;65;51;NE;9;86%;92%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon snow;29;27;Mostly cloudy;33;28;ENE;5;94%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds, warmer;73;46;Turning cloudy, mild;64;33;NW;7;41%;81%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy with a shower;47;31;Mostly sunny;46;31;SE;8;55%;65%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;66;43;Cooler;59;38;N;12;29%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;66;52;A stray shower;65;50;NE;7;65%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;63;42;Clouds and sun;65;45;ESE;5;61%;36%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;57;42;A shower in the p.m.;54;43;NNE;10;64%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;An icy mix;30;16;Partly sunny, cold;23;12;NW;12;64%;67%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;72;54;Sunny and nice;75;62;SE;6;44%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;71;50;Warm with some sun;78;57;S;5;46%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;23;-1;Sunny;31;2;E;7;62%;11%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cold, a.m. flurries;37;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;27;NE;5;46%;6%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;54;41;A couple of showers;57;40;W;5;74%;99%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;89;67;Sunny and very warm;90;68;ESE;5;48%;4%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;31;28;Showers of rain/snow;37;30;SW;9;97%;95%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;42;37;A shower in the a.m.;45;35;SSW;9;85%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;59;55;A bit of rain;62;58;SSE;21;76%;93%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;95;65;Sunny and very warm;97;68;W;6;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;53;30;Mostly sunny;44;22;NE;5;49%;1%;4

