Child commended for helping senior citizen cross street in New Taipei

Elderly man was on crutches when lights changed and traffic didn't stop for him

  119
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/23 19:50
(Facebook, 蔡地瓜 screenshot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A passerby has shared a video on YouTube about a schoolboy protecting an elderly man on crutches from oncoming traffic.

Tsai Di-gua (蔡地瓜) posted dashcam footage on YouTube showing the man getting halfway across the road when the lights turn green and the traffic roars past him, CNA reported. The Sanchong Elementary School child, surnamed Wei (魏), helped the gentleman cross the road safely.

Tsai wrote that he witnessed the incident in the morning before school. He hoped the child’s teachers would watch the video and commend him for what he did.

Netizens left compliments, such as "What a caring child, very touching," and, "Everyone should do their share to get rid of the pedestrian hell."

The student was later identified by Chu Fu-jung (朱富榮), the school’s principal. Chu said he would recommend Wei as a model student. In addition, an ophthalmologist near the school also called, hoping to reward the child with gifts, CNA quoted Chu as saying.
schoolboy
sixth grader
pedestrian hell

