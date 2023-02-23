Defense minister says Taiwan must be prepared for war with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) shared his thoughts on Taiwan’s battle-readiness in the event of an attack from China, in a recent interview with Commonwealth Magazine,

Chiu said that Taiwan is at the most critical moment in his 40 years of military service. The country must adjust its thinking to meet the circumstances and quickly “beef up its preparations for war.”

When asked about a potential invasion scenario, Chiu expressed his confidence that China would not be able to conquer Taiwan within a fortnight. “Taiwan can survive, as long as we are supplied,” said Chiu, indicating that allies could be counted on to supply Taiwan during such a conflict.

He also warned that if military conflict begins, the entire island of Taiwan would become a warzone: “Once Taiwan is at war, there will be no front and no rear supply, it will all be one war zone ... there are many ways to get to the outside world, and there are also networks and communications that can break the blockade, and there are ways to survive if we can find the gaps.”

He added the Chinese Communist Party would not be able to impose a dictatorship on Taiwan. “The people of Taiwan are used to freedom and democracy and cannot accept one-party rule,” said Chiu.

The defense minister offered some thoughts on military philosophy in the interview. He said that although avoiding war is always preferable, it remains a soldier’s duty to rise to the occasion when conflict cannot be avoided. All troops must know that their responsibility is to ensure the survival of the country, said Chiu.

The full interview can be found on the Commonwealth Magazine’s website in English and Mandarin.