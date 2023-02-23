Visit Hong Kong’s Hottest Creative and Cultural Landmark - The Mills

Discover CHAT’s First-ever Comprehensive Central Asian Textile Art Show during Hong Kong Arts Month

Exploring Central Asia Through Textiles and Handicrafts During Hong Kong Arts Month in March



The Mills as the Latest Cultural Landmark: Inheriting History and Developing Cultural Power

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 February 2023 -is a landmark revitalisation project that transformed the Nan Fung Group's former textile mills into a creative and cultural destination for innovation, arts, culture, experiential learning, and retail. First announced in 2014 on the Group's 60Anniversary, the revitalisation project was completed in 2018 and opened in the same year, and has since presented a large variety of arts and community events to inspire visitors and promote cultural vitality in Hong Kong. These, together with its wide selection of retail and dining outlets and a pet-friendly approach, have helpedreach its present position as one of Hong Kong's most vibrant, leisure and creative hubs for local culture lovers, hoping to inspire visitors from all walks of life to keep pace with the times.To coincide with Hong Kong Arts Month in March,, one of the three pillars of, is presenting an exquisite art exhibition titledfrom February 25 to May 21, 2023. This is the first-ever thematic exhibition on Central Asian textile art in the Greater China region. It invites overseas visitors and interested locals to explore the fascinating and unique cultures of Central Asia through textile traditions, handcraft and contemporary art, and dive into how textiles serve as a medium for overcoming diversity and narrating socio-political landscapes.As an arts centre with a unique textile heritage,encourages artists to explore contemporary art, design, and history through textiles, and unveil the captivating cultural stories behind the yarns. Central Asia is home to many culturally diverse and vibrant countries with fascinating socio-political histories. Traditional textile materials and techniques, such as ikat, felt, suzani, syrmak, together with their astonishing patterns, designs and matching ornaments all contribute to the uniquely distinctive textile culture of Central Asia. Age-old textile practices also permeate the many political economies and serve as mediums for social life within the region.Co-curated byand other guest curators, the exhibition is divided into two main parts and features works by 26 art and cultural creators from Central Asia, presenting how artists and designers use textiles as a medium for cultural preservation, response, and cohesion.The first part,co-curated byuses traditional, a woven textile characterised by its elaborate and 'blurred' patterns, as a metaphor to present the views and intricacies of the region's political and social landscape.The second partis curated byand focuses on traditional Central Asian ornamentation, exploring it as a language that both reflects and shapes politics, society, and culture. Its attention to female artists also reveals important powers that have been concealed by mainstream narratives. At the exhibition, visitors can expect a diverse array of works, from a commissioned work in silk and felt adorned with traditional ornaments and motifs from Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, by Berlin-based Kazakh artistto's experimental juxtaposition of nomadic themes and yurts with VJ culture in contemporary Almaty, and more.To provide a more comprehensive understanding of Central Asian Culture, CHAT has also prepared some electrifying performances and special artist-led workshops and talks for visitors to experience and be inspired. CHAT will also run a booth atat the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 21 to 25 March, to engage with visitors through talks and creative activities.In the 1950s and 1960s, Nan Fung Textiles was not only one of the most prolific yarn manufacturers in Hong Kong, but also a major denim supplier in Southeast Asia, bearing witness to the heyday of Hong Kong's textile industry. Following the revitalisation of the factories,has retained and upcycled some of the original architectural features and relics from the former textile mills, such as the factory's signature red signage, the Golden Cup Gate at the entrance, and textile facilities of the past, to pay homage to the Group's heritage over the last half-century. The revitalisation project merged the three old textile mills into an open interior, connected by glass bridges, enabling visitors to freely explore different spaces.Apart from CHAT,is also composed ofandis an incubator for start-ups and entrepreneurs that promote sustainable innovation inand. Last year, it extended its vision by revampinginto an innovative concept store, pioneering a new impact retail experience that combines retail, educational, and experiential elements to continue driving pursuits in sustainability.is a hub for hands-on, interactive learning and experiential shopping, offering a platform for brands to showcase their products, while allowing visitors to learn about their brand and product stories.is the first arts centre of its kind in Hong Kong, which organises a wide variety of textile-related arts and culture exhibitions and co-learning programmes to connect communities and inspire the exchange of thoughts and ideas.In recent years,has been actively collaborating with international brands and renowned artists from various sectors to promote innovative arts, cultural experiences, and sustainability. During Halloween in 2021, for example,presented the, simulating scenes drawn from the creations of one of the world's most famous horror mangakasto immerse visitors in a world of imagination and horror aesthetics.In 2022,teamed up with the famous British inflatable design groupto transform the property into a magical marine wonderland, featuring spooky inflatable monsters and their terrifying tentacles, which astonished visitors while raising awareness towards historic conservation in Hong Kong.Last Christmas,drew on its roots in textiles and fashion to collaborate with the international fashion brandand jointly crafted. Weaving together recycled clothes and fabrics in the artwork, the festive décor and exhibition were premised on sustainability, with hopes of sparking green inspirations, promoting environmental awareness, while also echoing the heritage ofIn addition to diverse happenings, exhibitions, and experiences,itself is a work of art with many photogenic spots worth exploring. Welcoming visitors at the Pak Tin Par Lane entrance is a monolithic portrait, Unsung Hero, created by Portuguese artist Alexandre Farto as a tribute to former textile factory workers; walk along Pak Tin Par Lane to find hand-painted murals, created by six Hong Kong artists who depicted their vivid imaginations of' past, present, and future in different styles.is also a site that evokes nostalgia—even the old staircase and the handcrafted, restored mosaic signage on the building's exterior are picture-worthy. Get set for your visit toand enjoy immersive, diverse lifestyle and cultural experiences in the city's go-to creative and cultural hub.Interested visitors can also join a guided tour to discover how the former Nan Fung cotton-spinning factories were revitalised and reimagined into a creative cultural landmark that has transformed Tsuen Wan's textile past into a Techstyle future. The guided tour also covers the historical attractions ofandexhibition. The tours are available every Saturday and Sunday, with multiple timeslots per day.provides a shuttle bus service to and from Tsuen Wan MTR Station, and a free shuttle bus service from West Kowloon on designated days in late March. Further details will be announced soon.Hashtag: #TheMills #CHAT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Nan Fung Group