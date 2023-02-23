Last Mile Delivery Market Share, Size, Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast: 2023-2031

Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

According to this study, over the next five years the Last Mile Delivery market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 47000 million by 2024, from USD 30200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Last Mile Delivery business, shared in Chapter 3.

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery coverd 3C Products, Fresh Products and others like clothes, shoes, daily necessities, etc.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

B2C

B2B

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

XPO Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Agility

China POST

Hitachi Transport System

DSV

YTO Express

Panalpina

Toll Holdings

Expeditors International of Washington

GEFCO

ZTO Express

STO Express

Dachser

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Sinotrans

Yusen Logistics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Last Mile Delivery Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

