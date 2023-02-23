Bike-Sharing Service Market Growth, Size and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report and Forecast: 2023-2031

According to this study, over the next five years the Bike-Sharing Service market will register a 28.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 5440 million by 2024, from USD 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bike-Sharing Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bike-Sharing Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Bike-Sharing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dockless

Station-based

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JUMP Bikes

Citi Bike

LimeBike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Ford GoBike

Mobike

Hellobike

Nextbike

Call a bike

Santander Cycles

V?lib

Bicing

SG Bike

Ola Pedal

Zoomcar PEDL

Mobycy

Yulu Bikes

Letscycle

Docomo Bikeshare

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Bike-Sharing Service Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

