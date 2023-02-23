Artificial Intelligence Platform Market – Key Facts, Size and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2023-2031

The Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market report provides statistics on market segments that can be further divided into sub-segments and nations. This portion of the research includes statistics about income opportunities in addition to market share in each nation and region. The percentage and market boom price for each region, nation, and subregion over the anticipated time period are mentioned in this portion of the research.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Platform market will register a 56.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 46000 million by 2024, from USD 4880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

