Biological Pest Control Market Size is Thriving by World during Upcoming Year 2023-2031

The Global Biological Pest Control Market report provides statistics on market segments that can be further divided into sub-segments and nations.

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biological Pest Control market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 960 million by 2024, from USD 560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biological Pest Control business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biological Pest Control market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Biological Pest Control value generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Predatory Mites

Insects

Other

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Other

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Biohelp

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biological Pest Control Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

