Industrial LED Market Size Growth Future Trends, Development Strategies Forecast To 2030

The global industrial LED market size was valued at $5.57 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $20.16billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2026. An LED is a semiconductor device, the output of which ranges from blue violet (about 400 nanometer (nm)) to red (about 700 nm). Some LEDs are called infrared-emitting diodes (IREDs), emitting infrared (IR) energy, which is greater than or equal to 830 nm.

An LED consists of two elements of processed material called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are placed in direct contact to form a region called P-N junction.

Lighting consumes approximately 15% of total global power consumption. Moreover, lights produce around 5% of global carbon emission. Thus, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has released certain guidelines on energy-saving lighting solutions to reduce carbon emissions. With rapid urbanization and rapid economic growth, the lighting industry is expected to grow exponentially over the next two decades, resulting in high demand for LED based lighting. Thus, need for more LED-based lighting for effective energy saving and cost saving is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Industrial LED market trends such as high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting, due to high consumption of power and lighting and production around 5% of global carbon emission. Also, with rapid urbanization and rapid economic growth, the lighting industry is expected to grow exponentially over the next two decades, resulting in high demand for LED based lighting. In addition, taking government campaign toward the adoption of LEDs, due to high deploying LED technology-based lights to curb cost and pollution and positive attitude of various countries toward the adoption of LED technology propels the growth of the global market. For instance, in India, several test labs have been established to overcome the barrier of lack of testing protocols, facilities, and accredited laboratories at the national level. Conversely, surge in need for smart lighting is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global industrial LED market size is segmented based on product, application, industry vertical, and region. By product, the market is categorized into LED lamps and LED fixtures. The applications covered in this report include indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. The industry verticals discussed in this study are oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report are Deco Lighting, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Cree Inc., Dialight Plc, Osram Licht AG, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group AG, and Syska.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LED MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT:

– LED Lamps

– Led Fixtures

BY APPLICATION:

– Indoor Lighting

– Outdoor Lighting

BY END USER

– Oil & Gas

– Mining

– Pharmaceutical

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

