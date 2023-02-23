Motor Monitoring Market Size SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Motor condition monitoring is the collection, sorting, and analyzation of streamed data from components such as sensors, detectors, and others on the device. The data analyzed in then processed through the software using various algorithms and monitoring process. Therefore, motor condition monitoring is available as the combination of hardware and software. It finds its application in various industry verticals such as oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and automotive. The global motor condition monitoring market is expected to generate revenue worth $2,487.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,168.4 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The factors such as increase in usage of motor condition monitoring in sports, increase in adoption of motor condition monitoring in automotive & transportation, and rise in demand for thermal imaging applications drive the market growth. However, high cost associated with motor condition monitoring hampers the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of intelligent transportation system (ITS) and in aerospace creates lucrative opportunities in the market.

The motor condition monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offering, monitoring process, end use, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated as hardware and software. By monitoring process, it is divided into oil analysis, motor current analysis, ultrasound, thermography, vibration analysis, and others. By end use, it is classified into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the motor condition monitoring market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Key Market Players

– Emerson Electric

– General Electric

– Honeywell International

– Rockwell Automation

– ABB

– National Instruments

– SKF Group

– Siemens

– ALS Limited

– Parker-Hannifin

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

– Hardware

– Software

By Monitoring Process

– Oil Analysis

– Motor Current Analysis

– Ultrasound

– Thermography

– Vibration Analysis

– Others

By End Use

– Oil & Gas

– Energy & Power

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

