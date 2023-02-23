Plastic Solar Cell Market Size Forecast Key Players And Geographic Regions To 2030

Plastic solar cells use nanotechnology and contain the first solar cells which areable to harness the infrared rays. Increase in pollution and market assisting programs such as feed in tariffs & renewable certificates fuel the demand for solar energy with application in various domestic, industrial, and commercial applications.

The agriculture & horticulture segment fuels the demand for solar collectors owing to increase in production of cultivable crops, thereby boosting the growth of the solar energy market. In addition, rise in globalization has surged the demand for solar panels in the architectural sector. The key factors that drive the growth of the global market are rise in government initiatives toward renewable source of energy, increase in demand for plastic solar cells in an electronic industry. However, conversion efficiency of PV system technology challenges hampers the market growth to a certain extent.

The factors such as increase in demand for plastic solar cells in an electronic industry, rise in government initiatives and support toward renewable source of energy and surge in demand for energy in remote areas are the major drivers for the market growth. However, conversion efficiency of PV system technology acts as a major restraint which can hinder the market growth. Furthermore, R&D in solar cell technologies and emerging new technologies in manufacturing process of plastic solar cells provide lucrative opportunities for growth.

The global plastic solar cell market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. The type segment is further divided intoPN junction structure (P-N heterojunction), and dye-sensitized nanocrystalline solar cells. By application, it is classified into disposable solar panel, hydrogen powered car, wireless devices, and others. The end user segment is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, residential, power & energy, and others. The region-wise divisions are North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Plastic Solar Cell Market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o Abengoa Solar S.A.

o Acciona Energia S.A.

o Applied Materials.

o Bright Source Energy Inc.

o eSolar Inc.

o Gintech Energy Corp.

o Konarka Technologies.

o Sunpower Corporation

o Canadian Solar Inc.

o Tata Power Solar.

GLOBAL PLASTIC SOLAR CELL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

– Dye-Sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells

By Application

– Disposable Solar Panel Poster

– Hydrogen Powered Car

– Wireless Devices

– Others

By End User

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Power & Energy

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

