Smart Sensor Market Size Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates And Forecasts To 2030

The smart sensor market holds a substantial scope for growth in the global market. Currently, it is in its growing stage, however, its contribution to the global market is expected to witness significant growth within the next six years. High cost associated with this technology is a major limitation for market growth.

However, recent innovations, which embed high efficiency and innovative features in smart devices, have enabled the technology to reach a wider audience base. Numerous players are entering the smart sensor market with innovative products. Emerging development in IoT and growth of autonomous products are expected to drive the market growth in the future.

The smart sensor market is currently in its growth stage and is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to the high investment in R&D activities by market players and focus of society towards Internet of things (IoT). Other factors that drive the market growth include increase in demand for automobile & electronics and development of smart cities.

Factors such as robust demand for smart sensors in automobile sector, growing trends toward Internet of Things, and rise in demand for smart sensors in development of smart cities majorly drive the market growth. However, incorporation of smart sensors in devices incurs extra value and reduces the life of devices. This is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in adoption of wearable devices and various innovative applications in biomedical sector are expected to offer lucrative market opportunities in the global market.

The global smart sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor type, end user, and geography. By type, it is divided into touch sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors, motion sensors, pressure sensors, gas sensors, light sensors, position sensors and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into industrial, medical equipment, automotive, consumer electronics, infrastructure, and other (avionics and food & beverage) sectors. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Smart Sensor Market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

The key market leaders profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices, Eaton, Honeywell, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.

GLOBAL SMART SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE:

– Touch Sensor

– Image Sensor

– Temperature Sensor

– Motion Sensor

– Position Sensor

– Gas Sensor

– Light Sensor

– Pressure Sensor

– Others

BY END USE:

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Infrastructure

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

