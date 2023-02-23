Automotive Electronics Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts To 2030

The global automotive electronics market generated revenue worth $228.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. Automotive electronics industry deals with equipping vehicles with digital and automatic controls. The features such as power windows, changing ride modes, lighting, safety features, driver assistance, automatic ride controls, infotainment and other such functionality uses automotive electronics. The electronics are installed in various categories of vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs.

The adoption of various advanced electronic components such as sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers has backed the shift of manual and conventional vehicle features & control towards autonomous functionalities. Further, various key players with innovative products has assisted the automotive electronic market growth.

Adoption of IoT and AI in the automobiles industry, the growth in consumer awareness and demand for safety features in the automobiles, vehicles equipped with automated driving, increase in demand for infotainment electronics drive the market of automotive electronics. On the other hand, slow adoption of automotive electronics in developing countries and also the increase in overall cost of end-product due to integration of automotive electronics hampers the market growth. Furthermore, the investment towards autonomous driving of vehicles in smart grids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the automotive electronic market.

The automotive electronics market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, application, distribution channel, and region. By vehicle type, it is categorized as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs. On the basis of component, it is categorized into sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers, and others. The application segment is divided into ADAS, infotainment, body electronics, safety system, power train and other. Distribution channel in the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the automotive electronics market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Key Market Players

– Robert Bosch

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Infineon Technologies AG

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– Texas Instruments

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– Continental AG

– NVIDIA Corporation

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Aptiv PLC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– LCV

– HCV

By Component

– Sensors

– Actuators

– Processor

– Microcontrollers

– Others

By Application

– ADAS

– Infotainment

– Body Electronics

– Safety System

– Power Train

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

