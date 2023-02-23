Power Discrete and Modules Market Size Current Status And Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

The global power discrete and modules market size was valued at $20.75billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $35.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2019 to 2026. While power discrete are single semiconductor devices such as diodes or transistors used to regulate voltages with lower power consumption and reduced heat generation, power modules are power controlling circuit elements integrated on an isolated-base package optimized in size to deliver high number of watts in the least amount of space.

IGBT, a power module, is a power switching transistor constructed to combine the high input impedance and high switching speeds of MOSFET with the low saturation voltage of BJT. IGBT is capable of handling large collector-emitter currents with virtually zero gate current drive. The increase in applications of IGBT in consumer electronics, automotive, energy & power, and industriesboosts the growth of the power discrete and modules market. Moreover, growth of power electronics in small gadgets fuels the further growth of the power discrete and modules market.

The demand for power discrete and module is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in demand for power electronics modules across various industry verticals, increase in emphasis on power saving, and emergence and growth of electric vehicles. However, lack of material availability such as GaN is estimated to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, rise in number of government initiatives in HVDC and smart grids and technological advancement of power MOSFET are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the power discrete and modules market players.

The global power discrete and modules market is segmented on the basis oftype, component, material, industry vertical, and region. The type segment is bifurcated into power discrete and power module. Based on component, the market is categorized into thyristor, diode, rectifier, MOSFET, IGBT, and others. The material segment is bifurcated into SiC, GaN, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into telecommunication; industrial; automotive; renewable; consumer &enterprise; military, defense, &aerospace; and medical. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Regional Insights

North America is leading the power discrete and modules market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

KEY PLAYERS

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Toshiba Corporation

– ON Semiconductor

– STMicroelectronics

– NXP Semiconductors

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Texas Instruments

– ROHM Semiconductors

– Semtech Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Power Discrete

– Power Module

BY COMPONENT

– Thyristor

– Diode

– Rectifier

– MOSFET

– IGBT

– Other

BY MATERIAL

– SiC

– GaN

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Telecommunication

– Industrial

– Automotive

– Renewable

– Consumer and Enterprise

– Military, Defense, and Aerospace

– Medical

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

