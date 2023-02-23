Alexa
Ministry of Transport revises way it counts road deaths

Death by natural causes removed from total, following example of US and other countries

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/23 18:02
The Ministry will no longer count death by natural causes that occur on the roads.

The Ministry will no longer count death by natural causes that occur on the roads. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transport has announced it will revise the way it counts deaths on the roads, after concerns about Taiwan’s high road death rate.

The number of people who died on Taiwan’s roads last year between January and November (the total number has not yet been released) was 2,962, according to the Ministry of Transport. However, under a revised system for accounting road deaths, the official reported number will be 269 less, according to CNA.

That is because of the ministry’s decision to remove death by natural causes while on the roads from the count. Executive Secretary of the Ministry’s Road Traffic Safety Advisory Committee Huang Yun-kuei (黃運貴) said this would more accurately reflect the true number of road related fatalities.

Huang said that death by natural causes on Taiwan’s roads accounted for between 8-9% of the total number. Using the new counting method, Taiwan will follow the standard of the U.S., Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France, he added.
road deaths
Ministry of Transportation
national statistics

