Global Citraconic Anhydride Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2033

Citraconic anhydride is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C5H4O3. It is the cyclic anhydride of citraconic acid, which is a dicarboxylic acid with a double bond in its structure. Citraconic anhydride is a white crystalline solid that is soluble in some organic solvents such as acetone and benzene.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2023-2033 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2023 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Key Competitors of the Global Citraconic Anhydride Market are:

SynQuest Labs, Inc.

Cepham Life Sciences, Inc

TCI

Thermo Scientific Chemicals

Alfa Aesar

Merck Millipore

MP Biomedicals

On the basis of types

Concentration 98%

Concentration 99%

On the basis of applications

Chemical Industry

Medical Industry

Agriculture

