NT$1,200 monthly transit pass for Greater Taipei proposed for July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said on Thursday (Feb. 23) his ministry aims to start a NT$1,200 (US$39.60) monthly transit pass plan in July.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a public transportation promotion project that recommends providing preferential monthly transit passes for commuters in three areas. These include Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan in the north; Taichung, Changhua, Nantou and Miaoli in central Taiwan; and Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung in the south, CNA reported.

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan have been promoting the NT$1,200 monthly transit pass plan. This allows pass holders unlimited rides on buses, mass rapid transit systems, Taiwan Railways, and public bicycles for a month.