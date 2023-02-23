Delta Global Bets on Hong Kong to Grow Regional Business on the Back of E-Commerce Boom

The trusted leader in luxury and sustainable luxury packaging solutions doubles down on Hong Kong as its Asia-Pacific hub and plans regional expansion after robust revenue growth.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 February 2023 - Delta Global, the trusted leader in sustainable luxury packaging solutions plans continued expansion in Asia-Pacific on the back of a booming international luxury retail e-commerce market. The UK-based company, which recorded a 55% growth in revenue in the last fiscal year that ended September 30, 2022, will drive its regional expansion efforts from Hong Kong. With Hong Kong’s historically favourable business environment and recent forward-thinking policy announcements from The Hong Kong 2023-24 Budget, the city is the perfect base for Delta Global to grow its footprint and expand in Mainland China, SEA and Australia.









KPMG , the market grew by 26% in 2020 and 16% in 2021 with D2C channels alone reporting growth of 45% in 2020. Estimates suggest the overall market value neared US$5.5 trillion in 2022. Among the many brands that have benefited from this post-pandemic e-commerce boom are Net-A-Porter and MatchesFashion, both of which rely on Delta Global for stylish and sophisticated boxes and bags that are 100% recyclable and use FSC-certified materials.Driven by a mission to merge luxury, sustainability and innovation through environmentally-friendly packaging solutions and AI-driven supply chain management that enable brands to reduce their carbon footprint, Delta Global is working to change the way businesses and consumers interact with premium retail products. With luxury clients that span the world’s leading retailers and fashion brands – including Harvey Nichols, ZIMMERMANN, TOM FORD, JW Anderson, Ted Baker, Anya Hindmarch, Cefinn and Fortnum & Mason – it offers cutting-edge design and innovation from its in-house creative studio, as well as in-house manufacturing and fully integrated global distribution services.For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, the company posted revenue growth of 55% with major client wins including ZIMMERMANN, CAMILLA AND MARC, ARNE Clothing and more.Beyond sustainable packaging, one unique service that has hit a high note with luxury retail clients is the Delta Global Intelligence Platform. This proprietary supply chain management tool enables clients to harness the benefits of data processing and machine learning technologies, addressing their pain points in supply chain management and allowing them to make informed decisions that save valuable time and resources. At the same time, it allows Delta Global to work towards its ultimate goal of producing less packaging in a more sustainable way.The unique online portal provides access to detailed stock positions at all locations, fully customisable forecasting and planning tools, as well as product reporting and comparison services. Its built-in AI technology learns and understands data and patterns in stock used to improve just-in-time logistics, preventing issues involving undersupply and oversupply to create a more sustainable supply chain and tangible results in reducing a company’s carbon footprint.“With a clear goal to be the world leader in sustainable luxury packaging, sustainability is at the root of everything we do. Our mission is to produce beautiful products that have as little impact on the environment as possible. We help to guide our clients through every step of the journey from sourcing sustainable materials and innovating in packaging structure to meeting the highest standards of verified innovation and environmental performance - ultimately producing less packaging for more clients,” saidDelta Global’s approach to social responsibility enables its clients to actively reduce their carbon footprint and implement best sustainable practices, two key factors that are increasingly driving sales among today’s luxury consumers. According to KPMG , global consumers are placing less importance on luxury or brand names and more on what a brand stands for, what its impact level is and how the brand gives back. In Mainland China and Hong Kong , specifically, corporate responsibility was the second most important factor in potentially changing consumers’ purchasing habits and mentality with 30% of surveyed consumers aged 18 to 24 citing it as a key consideration when making luxury purchases.According to Straits Research , the global luxury packaging market was valued at US$19.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5% in 2022-2030 to reach US$30.5 billion by 2030. As the demand for luxury brands increases in places like China and Korea through channels such as travel retail and e-commerce, the packaging industries for premium brands are likewise anticipated to boom. Other trends driving growth include greater environmental awareness and demand for personalised packaging solutions among consumers, especially the Gen Z and Millennial generations.With this in mind, Delta Global intends to expand its footprint in Asia, including Hong Kong, Mainland China and Australia, in response to growing retailer needs. Its integrated and collaborative approach to design, manufacturing and distribution ensures that each client benefits from a global partnership that allows them control over the decisions that matter to them.“We are delighted to learn from The Hong Kong 2023-24 Budget that the government is placing greater emphasis on promoting green tech development. This will undoubtedly arouse corporate and public awareness around sustainable business practices, which perfectly aligns with our vision and mission,” said. “As Hong Kong charts a new path to growth and launches multiple measures to attract international enterprises and talent, there is no better time for us to double down on our efforts in Hong Kong and leverage its strategic position to expand further into the GBA and APAC.”Hashtag: #DeltaGlobal

Delta Global

Delta Global was created to innovate and disrupt the status quo, to show that with clear design, thought and purpose, great things happen. In the continual journey to elevate luxury packaging, Delta Global has created four key pillars that are at the very heart of everything it does. From the design, texture, feel, and finish, each product exudes elevated luxury whilst positively contributing to the world.



Mission: To bring luxury, sustainability, and innovation together to excite the client’s customer experience in-store or online. Delta Global’s vision to merge luxury, sustainability and innovation in the form of environmentally friendly packaging solutions drives every strategic move and decision.



Vision: Envisaging a future where packaging is about more than just functionality. Packaging should be a reflection of both the brand and the quality of the product itself. Delta Global works tirelessly to turn that vision into a reality, ultimately creating less packaging for more clients.



Values: Delta Global is all about helping customers experience brands in a unique way. It partners with clients to deliver inclusive solutions that meet their responsibilities to the planet, with a touch of theatre along the way.

