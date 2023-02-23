ARC holders, foreign spouses eligible for Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax rebate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance said that foreign residents are among four groups eligible for NT$6,000 tax surplus payments and there are five ways in which it can be obtained.

During a session of the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (Feb. 21), a NT$380 billion proposal titled "Special regulations on strengthening economic and social resilience after the pandemic and sharing economic results for all," passed the third reading. It will provide a NT$6,000 tax rebate to citizens and qualified foreign residents.

In a press release issued on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 23), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) confirmed that from that budget, the Cabinet had allocated NT$141.7 billion in surplus tax revenue to be distributed to the public.

The finance ministry said there are four groups eligible for the NT$6,000 bonus, including:

Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan with a birth certificate) Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, and Macau and other countries Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and foreigners who hold an Alien Permanent Residence Permit (APRC)

The ministry said there are five planned methods to distribute the funds, including:

Registration and deposit Cash collection at an ATM Cash collection at the post office Direct deposit Distribution list

MOF said the distribution schedule of the cash will be designated by the Cabinet after the special budget has completed the legal procedures.

Ahead of the Cabinet announcing the distribution of funds, there have been reports of scammers providing fraudulent information about the distribution of the rebate.

The public is advised to exercise caution to avoid being deceived. In the event of suspected fraud, call the 165 anti-fraud hotline.