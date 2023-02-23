Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air says flights to 3 US cities nearly back to pre-pandemic levels

EVA Air will operate 49 weekly flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago from mid-May

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/23 16:09
(EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air on Wednesday (Feb. 22) said the number of flights between Taiwan and three U.S. cities are almost back to pre-pandemic levels as global travel continues to rebound.

The airline said it plans to up the number of daily flights between Taoyuan and Los Angeles from two to three beginning on March 27, according to CNA. EVA Air also said that starting May 1, it will up the number of flights between Taoyuan and Chicago from three to seven flights a week.

Then, starting on May 15, the airline will increase the number of daily flights between Taoyuan and San Francisco from two to three. In total, the airliner will fly 49 flights a week to these three U.S. destinations, the same as pre-pandemic levels, EVA Air said.

Also starting on May 15, EVA said it would up its flights between Taoyuan and Milan to four a week from the current two weekly flights. In addition to the flights it already operates to Paris, London, Vienna, Amsterdam, and Munich, this will bring EVA Air’s weekly flights to Europe to 32.

The Taiwan airline also said that it would look to add more flights in Asia depending on market demand.
EVA Air
pre-pandemic levels
global air travel

