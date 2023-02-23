Philippine fintech leader GCash joins plenary at Mobile World Congress

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 23 February 2023 - The Philippines #1 Fintech App GCash, operated by the Globe Group's Mynt, will join the plenary of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month as its President and CEO Martha Sazon delivers a keynote speech on the evolving customer at the main stage of the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry.





Sazon is one of the keynote speakers at the MWC on "New Behavior for a New Reality," a topic close to GCash's story. GCash emerged as a crucial digital platform during the pandemic, allowing personal financial transactions online and enabling entrepreneurship despite movement restrictions.



Sazon will also speak at the "Fintech Summit: The Rise of Fintech Disruption" on how fintech is enabling the creation of powerful and disruptive solutions.



GCash is now a double unicorn valued at $2 billion with ~76 million users. It continues to expand financial services covering payments, cash transfers, credit, savings, wealth, insurance and investment products. It also features retail, food, wellness, travel, recreation and real estate services.



Meanwhile, Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu will banner the company's pivot from telco to techco in a panel with Transcelestial, a company supported by the Globe Group's Kickstart Ventures.



Cu will join CEOs of top Southeast Asian telcos in a discussion on new network-related technologies and connectivity challenges in the Philippines, among others.



"Our fintech company's debut at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona is a crucial milestone for the Globe Group as we establish ourselves as a leading digital disruptor and enabler in the Philippines, and banner our evolution into a technology company. We are proud to showcase our achievements as we uplift the lives of Filipinos through digital solutions, and to be part of the global conversation on the future of technology and connectivity," said Cu.



MWC Barcelona is the world's largest mobile industry gathering, attracting thousands of exhibitors and visitors worldwide. Hosted by GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem, this year's MWC will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2023.



With almost a hundred portfolio companies under its wing, the Globe Group has successfully expanded into the country's leading digital solutions platform, with services in fintech, health tech, adtech, edutech, outsourcing and managed services, enterprise data, and investments.



For more information about the Globe Group, visit www.globe.com.ph.





Hashtag: #TheGlobeGroup



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.