Rice scores 30 as Boise State defeats New Mexico 82-77

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Rice scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds and Boise State beat New Mexico 82-77 on Wednesday.

Tyson Degenhart scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Chibuzo Agbo scored 12 shooting 6 of 7 from the foul line for the Broncos (22-6, 12-3 Mountain West Conference).

The Lobos (20-8, 7-8) were led in scoring by Morris Udeze, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jaelen House added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for New Mexico. KJ Jenkins also had 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Boise State visits San Jose State while New Mexico hosts San Diego State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.