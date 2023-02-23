Alexa
Woman dies after being swept out to sea on Taiwan east coast

26-year-old was visiting with two friends from Taichung

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/23 15:46
A 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being pulled out of the water in Hualien City Thursday morning. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead after having been swept out to sea from a park in Hualien County, reports said Thursday (Feb. 23).

The woman, surnamed Wang (王), was part of a group of three friends visiting from Taichung City, CNA reported. They were staying at a bed and breakfast near Beibin Park on the waterfront of Hualien City.

When her two travel companions woke up Thursday morning, they were unable to locate their friend, so they raised the alarm and called local police at around 6 a.m. Coast guard officers found her about 15 meters from the shore, but she showed no signs of life.

As Wang was pulled out of the water, she showed signs of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), while attempts to resuscitate her failed, per UDN. She was taken to the Mennonite Christian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:39 a.m. The Coast Guard said it would investigate the circumstances of Wang’s death.
drowning
drowning incidents
Hualien City
Hualien County
Coast Guard

