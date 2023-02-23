Taiwan soldier dies following self-inflicted gunshot wound

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A soldier has died on Taiwan’s outlying Matsu Islands after a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Second Company Infantry Sergeant of the Army’s Dongyin Regional Headquarters died at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to UDN. A gunshot was reportedly heard throughout the small town surrounding the army base where the event occurred.

A non-commissioned officer was in the vicinity and called an ambulance, but the sergeant died at the scene. Police are now investigating the incident.

Matsu (officially Lienchiang County) is a group of 19 islands that are of high strategic importance to Taiwan’s armed forces, given their proximity to China. The islands are heavily militarized with permanent armed forces deployments.

If you or someone you know is suffering from psychological distress or mental health issues, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s free 24/7 mental health hotline for help by calling 1925.