Washington sees raft of pro-Taiwan legislation after congressmen visit Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a recent bipartisan congressional delegation from Washington to Taipei, several new pro-Taiwan bills have been introduced in Congress.



Most recently, House Representative Tony Gonzales, who was in Taiwan this week, introduced H.R.1127 on Feb. 21, which calls for greater cooperation on cybersecurity between Taiwan and Washington. Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate, two separate pro-Taiwan bills were introduced by Rick Scott of Florida.

Scott introduced bills S.447 and S.481 on Feb. 16. The first calls for the president to use the U.S. military to secure and defend Taiwan against armed attack from China. It so far does not have any cosponsors listed.

The second is a bill to impose sanctions on China as a means of deterring aggression against Taiwan. It has been co-sponsored by Kevin Kramer of Wisconsin.

The house bill from Gonzales, a representative from Texas, calls for the Department of Homeland Security to cooperate with Taiwan to “strengthen preparedness against cyber threats and enhance capabilities in cybersecurity.” The previous week, Gonzalez also introduced a new bill that would forbid foreign adversaries like China from purchasing land near military bases or sensitive areas.



This week, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin also made a trip to Taiwan. He spoke to the Washington Post about cross-strait issues and emphasized the need for Congress to show more support for Taipei. Gallagher says that Washington must provide Taiwan with sufficient arms and defensive capability to deter any attack by China.