Taiwan's local COVID cases drop by 14% to 14,083

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 23) announced 14,083 local COVID cases, a 14.52% decrease from the same day last week.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥) at a press conference also confirmed 304 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,985,320. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 17,709.

Local cases

The local cases included 6,386 males, 7,688 females, and nine cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Thursday were 19 males and 18 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 36 had a history of chronic disease, and 20 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 304 imported cases included 109 males and 195 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since COVID infections were first reported in Taiwan in 2020, the country has confirmed 9,985,320 cases and 17,709 individuals have succumbed to the disease.